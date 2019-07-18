SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] MONSTA X WONHO Shows up at the Airport Only with His Underwear?
[SBS Star] MONSTA X WONHO Shows up at the Airport Only with His Underwear?

작성 2019.07.18
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MONSTA X WONHO Shows up at the Airport Only with His Underwear?
K-pop boy group MONSTA X's member WONHO startled his fans by showing up at the airport wearing an extremely short shorts which reminded everyone of men's underwear.

On July 12, the members of MONSTA X arrived at Heathrow Airport to catch their flight to Berlin, the next stop of their world tour '2019 MONSTA X WORLD TOUR: WE ARE HERE'.

On this day, the members kindly waved their hands at their fans and the press who came all the way from their home just to see them and greeted them with a big smile on their faces.
WONHOWONHOHowever, the outfit WONHO chose that day made everyone doubt their own eyes since everything about it starting from its pattern to the length reminded them of boxer shorts.
SWIMWEARLater on it turns out that it was not an underwear but actually a swimwear, which confused his fans even more because no one really wears their swim pants to the airport.
 
But it seems like WONHO really loved the outfits he wore that day since he shared a few pictures of himself posing in front of a camera wearing that tiny shorts through the group's official social media account.
WONHOUpon seeing these pictures of WONHO, his fans commented, "Are you trying to give me a heart attack?", "Oh my. I'm so confused and happy at the same time.", "I can say this for sure. That look is not for everyone.", and many more.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X will resume its world tour with the concert in Dallas, the United States on July 25.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'OfficialMonstaX' 'specialone0301' 'juseyowonho' Twitter, VETEMENTS)

(SBS Star)       
