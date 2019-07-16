[SBS Star] Jung Joon Young & Choi Jong Hoon Continue to Deny Rape Charges

K-pop singers Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon apologized to the victims, but they denied rape charges at their first trial.On July 16, the first official trial for Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon's case took place at Seoul Central District Court.Apart from their charges of filming and spreading illegally-obtained sexual content, Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon continued to deny their rape charges.Jung Joon Young's legal representative stated, "We admit to the charges related to illegal filming. However, he has not perpetrated rape or planned to do so with the others. The sexual activity was consensual, and the victim was neither unconscious nor unable to resist."Choi Jong Hoon's legal representative also stated, "Based on his (Choi Jong Hoon's) memory, there was no sexual activity at all. There is a slight difference from Jung Joon Young's testimony. Even if there was any sexual activity, it did not happen while the victim was unable to resist."Meanwhile, Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon's second trial is scheduled to take place on August 19.The victims will reportedly be in attendance to the trial which is planned to be held in private.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)