SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Joon Young & Choi Jong Hoon Continue to Deny Rape Charges
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jung Joon Young & Choi Jong Hoon Continue to Deny Rape Charges

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.16 17:02 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Joon Young & Choi Jong Hoon Continue to Deny Rape Charges
K-pop singers Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon apologized to the victims, but they denied rape charges at their first trial.

On July 16, the first official trial for Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon's case took place at Seoul Central District Court.

Apart from their charges of filming and spreading illegally-obtained sexual content, Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon continued to deny their rape charges.
Jung Joon Young, Choi Jong HoonJung Joon Young's legal representative stated, "We admit to the charges related to illegal filming. However, he has not perpetrated rape or planned to do so with the others. The sexual activity was consensual, and the victim was neither unconscious nor unable to resist."
Jung Joon Young, Choi Jong HoonChoi Jong Hoon's legal representative also stated, "Based on his (Choi Jong Hoon's) memory, there was no sexual activity at all. There is a slight difference from Jung Joon Young's testimony. Even if there was any sexual activity, it did not happen while the victim was unable to resist."
Jung Joon Young, Choi Jong HoonMeanwhile, Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon's second trial is scheduled to take place on August 19.

The victims will reportedly be in attendance to the trial which is planned to be held in private.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992