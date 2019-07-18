SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 4 K-pop Artists Who Spent Less Than $100 to Achieve Their Gorgeous Look
[SBS Star] 4 K-pop Artists Who Spent Less Than $100 to Achieve Their Gorgeous Look

Many of the celebrities, especially the ones who have a reputation for having an impeccable taste in clothing often utilize bags or clothes that worth at least thousands of dollars to complete their look.

In most cases, those items truly serve their purpose and do add more elegance to their look but some say that a true fashion icon should have no problem looking phenomenal even if they do not own any items that costs a month's pay.

The reason the public rave about celebrities who wear reasonably-priced outfits on a daily basis is because they can create the exact same look with items that they can actually afford.

The following celebrities not only set a great example of that, but also gave an inspiration to people who are desperately searching for ways to take their style to the next level within a tight budget.

Let's take a look at these four K-pop artists who managed to come up with a jaw-dropping look under $100 budget!

1. Tiffany of Girls' Generation ($84 coat)
2. JENNIE of BLACKPINK ($31.48 dress)
3. IU ($66.2 sweater)
4. JIN of BTS ($10.95 shirt)
(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Kakao M, Online Community, 'ALittleBraver92' Twitter, 'IU Official' YouTube, 'tiffanyyoungofficial' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
