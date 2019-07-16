SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Kim Go-eun's New Movie Drops Its First Trailer
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Kim Go-eun's New Movie Drops Its First Trailer

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.16 16:02 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Kim Go-euns New Movie Drops Its First Trailer
The first official trailer for actor Jung Hae In and actress Kim Go-eun's new movie was unveiled online.

On July 16, the upcoming film 'Tune in for Love' dropped its first trailer featuring its two leads―Jung Hae In and Kim Go-eun.

The newly-unveiled video gives viewers the glimpse of the love story between 'Mi Soo' (Kim Go-eun) and 'Hyun Woo' (Jung Hae In).
'Tune in for Love' TrailerThe two characters encounter each other in a random situation, continue to cross paths over time, but ultimately find their way to each other.
'Tune in for Love' TrailerIn the trailer, 'Mi Soo' and 'Hyun Woo' meet each other for the first time at a bakery in 1994 with a radio playing in the background.
'Tune in for Love' Trailer'Tune in for Love' TrailerIt also gradually shows the progression of the two's relationship, drumming up the public's anticipation towards the upcoming movie.
 

Meanwhile, 'Tune in for Love' is scheduled to hit theaters next month.

(Credit= 'CGV' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992