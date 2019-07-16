[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Kim Go-eun's New Movie Drops Its First Trailer

The first official trailer for actor Jung Hae In and actress Kim Go-eun's new movie was unveiled online.On July 16, the upcoming film 'Tune in for Love' dropped its first trailer featuring its two leads―Jung Hae In and Kim Go-eun.The newly-unveiled video gives viewers the glimpse of the love story between 'Mi Soo' (Kim Go-eun) and 'Hyun Woo' (Jung Hae In).The two characters encounter each other in a random situation, continue to cross paths over time, but ultimately find their way to each other.In the trailer, 'Mi Soo' and 'Hyun Woo' meet each other for the first time at a bakery in 1994 with a radio playing in the background.It also gradually shows the progression of the two's relationship, drumming up the public's anticipation towards the upcoming movie.Meanwhile, 'Tune in for Love' is scheduled to hit theaters next month.(Credit= 'CGV' Facebook)(SBS Star)