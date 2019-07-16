SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet JOY Flawlessly Covers 'Part of Your World' from 'The Little Mermaid'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet JOY Flawlessly Covers 'Part of Your World' from 'The Little Mermaid'

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member JOY covered 'Part of the World'―one of the sound tracks from Disney's animated film 'The Little Mermaid' with perfection.

On July 12, JOY uploaded several videos on her social media.

The videos were of JOY beautifully singing 'Part of Your World' in her practice room.JOYJOY seemed slightly nervous at first, but she completely turned herself into the iconic lead 'Ariel' when the music began.

With her beautiful singing voice, JOY instantly melted the hearts of everybody.

Along with the videos, JOY wrote, "I know that many of you ReVeluv (the name of Red Velvet's fandom) wanted me to cover this song, so here it is."JOYNot long after JOY's videos were posted, countless people watched them and came to the comment section feeling all amazed.

They overflowed the comment section with comments such as, "I love it! This is incredible, unnie!.", "JOY not only sounds completely like Ariel, but her appearance also reminds me of Ariel so much!", "I personally think JOY would have been the perfect cast in the starring role of live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid'! Perhaps for the Korean version?", and so on.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#partofyourworld #thelittlemermaid 러비들이 예전부터 커버해줬으면 좋겠다고해서.....？？

Joy(@_imyour_joy)님의 공유 게시물님,


Meanwhile, Red Velvet is currently busy promoting its latest title track 'Zimzalabim', which was released on June 19.

(Lee Narin, Credit= '_imyour_joy' Instagram, The Walt Disney Company Korea)

(SBS Star) 
