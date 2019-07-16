SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Celebrates 'BBIBBI' MV Reaching 100M Views with Behind-the-scenes Photos
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] IU Celebrates 'BBIBBI' MV Reaching 100M Views with Behind-the-scenes Photos

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.16 15:24 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Celebrates BBIBBI MV Reaching 100M Views with Behind-the-scenes Photos
The music video of K-pop artist IU's 2018 song 'BBIBBI' has reached 100 million views on YouTube.

On July 16, IU took her social media account to personally deliver the good news to her fans.
IUIn addition to that, IU shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos that she took from the set of her music video 'BBIBBI'.
IUIn the photos, IU poses with some cute freckles on her face and shows more natural sides of her.
IUIUEver since its release in October 2018, 'BBIBBI' received incessant love from the public thanks to the song's addictive melody and cute choreography.
IUIUDon't forget to watch the adorable music video below!
 

(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, '1theK' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992