[SBS Star] IU Celebrates 'BBIBBI' MV Reaching 100M Views with Behind-the-scenes Photos

The music video of K-pop artist IU's 2018 song 'BBIBBI' has reached 100 million views on YouTube.On July 16, IU took her social media account to personally deliver the good news to her fans.In addition to that, IU shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos that she took from the set of her music video 'BBIBBI'.In the photos, IU poses with some cute freckles on her face and shows more natural sides of her.Ever since its release in October 2018, 'BBIBBI' received incessant love from the public thanks to the song's addictive melody and cute choreography.Don't forget to watch the adorable music video below!(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, '1theK' YouTube)(SBS Star)