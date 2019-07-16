SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P Updates Social Media with a New Selfie
T.O.P of K-pop boy group BIGBANG greeted his fans with a social media update.

On July 15, T.O.P updated his personal social media account with a selfie of himself.
T.O.PAlong with the photo, T.O.P wrote, "Not for you, just for my eyes open."

Previously on July 6. T.O.P officially discharged from his alternative military service as a public service worker.
T.O.PA day after his military discharge, T.O.P greeted his fans with a series of pictures that were taken during his outdoor fan meeting.
T.O.PSince it has been nearly a week since he posted pictures, fans flooded his account with messages welcoming him and asking for his constant updates. 

(Credit= 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' Instagram, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
