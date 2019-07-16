[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P Updates Social Media with a New Selfie

T.O.P of K-pop boy group BIGBANG greeted his fans with a social media update.On July 15, T.O.P updated his personal social media account with a selfie of himself.Along with the photo, T.O.P wrote, "Not for you, just for my eyes open."Previously on July 6. T.O.P officially discharged from his alternative military service as a public service worker.A day after his military discharge, T.O.P greeted his fans with a series of pictures that were taken during his outdoor fan meeting.Since it has been nearly a week since he posted pictures, fans flooded his account with messages welcoming him and asking for his constant updates.(Credit= 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' Instagram, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)