[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Shows Her Support to Song Jaelim by Sending Him a Snack Truck
[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Shows Her Support to Song Jaelim by Sending Him a Snack Truck

Actress Kim Yoo Jung showed her support to actor Song Jaelim by sending him a truck loaded with delicious snacks to the set of his upcoming drama 'Let Me Hear You Sing' (literal translation).

On July 14, Song Jaelim took his social media to express gratitude to Kim Yoo Jung.

In the post, Song Jaelim wrote, "I suddenly recall my lines from 'Clean with Passion for Now' when I told you, 'Thank you, and I will always thank you.'"Song JaelimThere were photos of himself leaning against a snack truck decorated with photos of him and Kim Yoo Jung.

Next to him, there was also a large panel that says, "Supporting Song Jaelim with all my heart. From Kim Yoo Jung."Song JaelimSong Jaelim and Kim Yoo Jung starred in last year's drama 'Clean with Passion for Now' together.

It seems as if they became very close while they were filming the drama.

Kim Yoo Jung's sweet gesture and their friendship are putting a smile on many people.Song JaelimMeanwhile, 'Let Me Hear You Sing' is planned to air its first episode on August 5.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jaelim_song' 'grandanse_ent' Instagram, JTBC Clean with Passion for Now)

(SBS Star)  
