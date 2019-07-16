SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel Talks About His Upcoming Solo Debut in Detail
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel Talks About His Upcoming Solo Debut in Detail

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.16 11:42 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel Talks About His Upcoming Solo Debut in Detail
A soon-to-debut solo artist Kang Daniel talked about his upcoming debut, becoming his hometown's honorary ambassador, and more in a new interview.

On July 15, SBS 'Han Bam' dropped a preview of their recent interview with Kang Daniel.
Kang DanielOn the interview day, Kang Daniel was appointed as the honorary ambassador of Busan, the city where he was born and bred.

Kang Daniel shared, "I felt so honored that the citizens of Busan voted for me as the city's honorary ambassador. I will do my best to live up to the title."
Kang DanielWhen the interviewer asked what he had been up to, Kang Daniel said, "I mostly focused on preparing my debut album. I had made a promise with my fans that I was unable to keep, so I did my best to get the album ready as quickly as possible."

He added, "The concept of my album is 'my color'. You will understand what it means when the title of the album is revealed."
Kang DanielThen the interviewer asked about his favorite nickname given to him by fans.

Kang Daniel answered, "Even before, I also thought that I do resemble a Samoyed dog. I saw a video of Samoyeds tilting their heads right and left," and began to imitate them until he grabbed his neck and says, "My neck just made a noise."
Kang DanielMeanwhile, Kang Daniel is set to make his grand solo debut with the debut album 'color on me' on July 25.
 

The full interview will be aired on July 16 at 8:55PM KST on SBS.

(Credit= 'SBSNOW' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992