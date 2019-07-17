SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] ITZY YUNA's Childhood Dream Is So Unexpected that It Surprises Everyone
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] ITZY YUNA's Childhood Dream Is So Unexpected that It Surprises Everyone

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.17 16:59 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ITZY YUNAs Childhood Dream Is So Unexpected that It Surprises Everyone
K-pop girl group ITZY's member YUNA revealed that she wanted to be a comedian when she was little.

On July 13 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Knowing Brothers', all members of ITZY made a guest appearance and cracked up the viewers with their amazing sense of humor.
ITZYInstead of laying out random facts about them, the members introduced themselves in a bit unusual but interesting way―and YUNA brought her recorder to prove that she has a talent in playing instruments.
ITZYEveryone at the site applauded as YUNA played 'A Whole New World', one of the tracks from the film 'Aladdin' (2019).
ITZYThen, one of the hosts asked, "Why did you learn how to play the recorder? Was that your dream growing up?" 
ITZYYUNA replied, "No. I just liked playing it. I wanted to be something else. I wanted to be a news anchor or a comedian."
ITZYTo a question if there was any comedian she liked when she was little, YUNA answered, "I liked Lee Su-geun. I liked him when he was doing a gig called 'Wish I was taller'."
ITZYAfter seeing this episode, her fans commented, "Yep. I can totally picture her as a comedian.", "Well, you can pursue your dream after you retire. You are still very much young.", "She's so talented.", and many more.

Meanwhile, ITZY is scheduled to return to the stage on July 29 with its new album 'IT'z ICY'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992