[SBS Star] ITZY YUNA's Childhood Dream Is So Unexpected that It Surprises Everyone

K-pop girl group ITZY's member YUNA revealed that she wanted to be a comedian when she was little.On July 13 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Knowing Brothers', all members of ITZY made a guest appearance and cracked up the viewers with their amazing sense of humor.Instead of laying out random facts about them, the members introduced themselves in a bit unusual but interesting way―and YUNA brought her recorder to prove that she has a talent in playing instruments.Everyone at the site applauded as YUNA played 'A Whole New World', one of the tracks from the film 'Aladdin' (2019).Then, one of the hosts asked, "Why did you learn how to play the recorder? Was that your dream growing up?"YUNA replied, "No. I just liked playing it. I wanted to be something else. I wanted to be a news anchor or a comedian."To a question if there was any comedian she liked when she was little, YUNA answered, "I liked Lee Su-geun. I liked him when he was doing a gig called 'Wish I was taller'."After seeing this episode, her fans commented, "Yep. I can totally picture her as a comedian.", "Well, you can pursue your dream after you retire. You are still very much young.", "She's so talented.", and many more.Meanwhile, ITZY is scheduled to return to the stage on July 29 with its new album 'IT'z ICY'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)(SBS Star)