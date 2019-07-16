SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Ji Hwan Admits to All Charges; His Agency Terminates Contract
[SBS Star] Kang Ji Hwan Admits to All Charges; His Agency Terminates Contract

Actor Kang Ji Hwan's management agency, Huayibrothers Entertainment, has terminated their exclusive contract with Kang after he admitted to all charges against him.

On July 16, Huayibrothers Entertainment released an official statement announcing Kang Ji Hwan's termination of contract.
Kang Ji HwanThe agency stated, "We signed a contract with Kang Ji Hwan based on trust, but our trust has been destroyed through an unexpected, disappointing event. As a result, we realized that we can no longer continue our exclusive contract and have decided to terminate our contract with him."

The agency added, "We will do our best to prevent the same from happening in the future through strict management of our artists. Once again, we deeply apologize for concerning many people."
Kang Ji HwanPreviously on July 15, Kang Ji Hwan has admitted to committing sexual assault against two female staff members.

He apologized to the victims through an official statement, "I admit to all charges and I bow my head to sincerely apologize to the victims that I have hurt with my wrongdoings. I will accept punishment for my crimes and make atonement."

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
