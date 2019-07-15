SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Kim Go-eun Share One Thing About Each Other that Make Them More Attractive
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Kim Go-eun Share One Thing About Each Other that Make Them More Attractive

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.15 18:00 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Kim Go-eun Share One Thing About Each Other that Make Them More Attractive
Actor Jung Hae In and actress Kim Go-eun mentioned what they think of each other's charm is.

On July 15, a press conference for Kim Go-eun and Jung Hae In's upcoming romance movie 'Tune in for Love' was held at CGV Apgujeong, Seoul.

At the press conference, Jung Hae In and Kim Go-eun talked about working with each other for the second time after 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' back in 2016.Jung Hae In and Kim Go-eunJung Hae In and Kim Go-eunJung Hae In said, "I really wanted to work with Go-eun again after 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'. I'm so glad that I had an opportunity to work with her again in this great movie."

Kim Go-eun commented, "I decided to join this movie after hearing that Hae In confirmed his role in it. Hae In and I only got to work for a brief moment when we filmed 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' together. It was lovely to see him again."Jung Hae In and Kim Go-eunThey also revealed one thing that in each other's appearance that they thought made them shine even more.

Jung Hae In said, "Go-eun has such nice eyes. They actually have this mysterious look. I think her eyes are the greatest kind of eyes to have as an actress."

Kim Go-eun shyly laughed, then told what she thought Jung Hae In's charm was.

She said, "Hae In has a killer smile. He has the best smile ever."Jung Hae In and Kim Go-eunMeanwhile, 'Tune in for Love' is expected to premiere in theaters in August.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, tvN Guardian: the Lonely and Great God)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992