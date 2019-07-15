[SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Kim Go-eun Share One Thing About Each Other that Make Them More Attractive

Actor Jung Hae In and actress Kim Go-eun mentioned what they think of each other's charm is.On July 15, a press conference for Kim Go-eun and Jung Hae In's upcoming romance movie 'Tune in for Love' was held at CGV Apgujeong, Seoul.At the press conference, Jung Hae In and Kim Go-eun talked about working with each other for the second time after 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' back in 2016.Jung Hae In said, "I really wanted to work with Go-eun again after 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'. I'm so glad that I had an opportunity to work with her again in this great movie."Kim Go-eun commented, "I decided to join this movie after hearing that Hae In confirmed his role in it. Hae In and I only got to work for a brief moment when we filmed 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' together. It was lovely to see him again."They also revealed one thing that in each other's appearance that they thought made them shine even more.Jung Hae In said, "Go-eun has such nice eyes. They actually have this mysterious look. I think her eyes are the greatest kind of eyes to have as an actress."Kim Go-eun shyly laughed, then told what she thought Jung Hae In's charm was.She said, "Hae In has a killer smile. He has the best smile ever."Meanwhile, 'Tune in for Love' is expected to premiere in theaters in August.(Lee Narin, Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, tvN Guardian: the Lonely and Great God)(SBS Star)