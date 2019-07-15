SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Actor Kim Jung Hyun to Join Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin's New Drama
[SBS Star] Actor Kim Jung Hyun to Join Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin's New Drama

Actor Kim Jung Hyun is confirmed to make his comeback with a drama led by actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin.

On July 15, it was reported that Kim Jung Hyun is gearing up for his return with a small screen project after a year-long hiatus.
Kim Jung HyunFollowing the report, Kim Jung Hyun's management agency O& Entertainment confirmed, "Kim Jung Hyun will make his comeback with tvN's upcoming drama 'Crash Landing of Love' (working title).

'Crash Landing of Love' is about a South Korean heiress named 'Yoon Se-ri' (Son Ye-jin) who happens to land in North Korea while paragliding.

A North Korean officer named 'Ri Jung-hyuk' (Hyun Bin) ends up falling in love with her as he hides and protects her.
Kim Jung Hyun, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinIn the drama, Kim Jung Hyun will play the role of 'Goo Joon-hee', a young and rich businessman.
Kim Jung HyunThis will mark Kim Jung Hyun's return in a year after his departure from MBC's drama 'Time' due to his eating and sleeping disorder.

At the time, Kim Jung Hyun said, "I'm trying my best to take care of my health. I'm so sorry for causing worries. I hope I can see you all soon."

(Credit= 'o_n_ent_' 'yejinhand' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
