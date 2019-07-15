[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Sweats When Children Ask Him If He Likes Song Ji-hyo

Singer Kim Jong-kook was seen sweating when some children asked if he liked actress Song Ji-hyo.On July 14 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook filmed a show with two children named Ji-yoo and Jung-yeop.During the break, the two children asked some questions to Kim Jong-kook about his show 'Running Man'.Ji-yoo said, "I really want to meet Yu Jae Seok. Can you please make him come here?"Kim Jong-kook responded, "Say that to the camera, Ji-yoo. He really might come and see you then."Jung-yeop said, "My favorite 'Running Man' member is Ji-hyo."Then, Ji-yoo suddenly asked, "Do you like Ji-hyo, Jong-kook?"It seemed Kim Jong-kook was not expecting a young child to ask him this question at all, because he responded, "Who? Me?"Kim Jong-kook did not know how to answer the question, so he just changed the subject instead.Skipping answering the question, Kim Jong-kook said, "You know what? I'll try to make sure Ji-hyo comes here, too."Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo have been featuring in 'Running Man' since the start of the show in July 2010.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy/Running Man)(SBS Star)