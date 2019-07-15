[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Responds to His Title of 'the Best Kisser'

Actor Choi Jin Hyuk gave his response to people calling him 'the best kisser'.On July 12 episode of KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly', Choi Jin Hyuk was seen having an interview.During the interview, the hosts of the show said to Choi Jin Hyuk, "You know, a lot of people say that you are the best kisser, because of how you make kiss scenes look great in your dramas."Then, they asked, "How are you so good at kissing? Can you share your secrets?"Choi Jin Hyuk shyly laughed and replied, "This is so embarrassing. Well, I believe anyone who acts should focus when the camera is rolling."He continued, "I just tried to concentrate as much as I could during all my kiss scenes. That was all, really."Then, one of the hosts Lee Hye-sung asked, "Is it perhaps because you are in a relationship with someone now?"Choi Jin Hyuk answered, "No, it's been so long that I've almost forgotten how to be in a relationship. I don't even remember what it feels like to be in love anymore."Meanwhile, Choi Jin Hyuk's upcoming thriller drama 'Justice' is scheduled to air its first episode on July 17.(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Entertainment Weekly)(SBS Star)