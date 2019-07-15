SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Responds to His Title of 'the Best Kisser'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Responds to His Title of 'the Best Kisser'

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.15 16:14 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Responds to His Title of the Best Kisser
Actor Choi Jin Hyuk gave his response to people calling him 'the best kisser'.

On July 12 episode of KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly', Choi Jin Hyuk was seen having an interview.

During the interview, the hosts of the show said to Choi Jin Hyuk, "You know, a lot of people say that you are the best kisser, because of how you make kiss scenes look great in your dramas."

Then, they asked, "How are you so good at kissing? Can you share your secrets?"Choi Jin HyukChoi Jin Hyuk shyly laughed and replied, "This is so embarrassing. Well, I believe anyone who acts should focus when the camera is rolling."

He continued, "I just tried to concentrate as much as I could during all my kiss scenes. That was all, really."Choi Jin HyukThen, one of the hosts Lee Hye-sung asked, "Is it perhaps because you are in a relationship with someone now?"

Choi Jin Hyuk answered, "No, it's been so long that I've almost forgotten how to be in a relationship. I don't even remember what it feels like to be in love anymore."Choi Jin HyukMeanwhile, Choi Jin Hyuk's upcoming thriller drama 'Justice' is scheduled to air its first episode on July 17.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Entertainment Weekly)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992