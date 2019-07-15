SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] HAHA & Byul Welcome Their Third Child
[SBS Star] HAHA & Byul Welcome Their Third Child

Singer couple HAHA and Byul are now parents of three children!

On July 15, HAHA and Byul's management agency QUAN Entertainment announced, "Byul gave birth to their third child, a daughter, today at 12:40PM KST. Both mother and her baby are healthy and in a good condition."
HAHA, ByulPreviously on July 14, Byul updated her personal social media account with selfies of herself and a caption, "Pit-a-pat," hinting that she was about to give birth to their precious little girl.
ByulHAHA, ByulAfter tying the knot in 2012, HAHA and Byul welcomed their first son Dream in 2012, and their second son Soul in 2017.

Congratulations, Byul and HAHA!

(Credit= 'sweetstar0001' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
