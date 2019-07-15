[SBS Star] BTS JIN Looks Sexier than Ever in the Rain

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN became the sexiest person in the world when the rain poured down on him.On July 13, BTS performed at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Japan as part of its ongoing world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.The weather was not the best for an outdoor concert on this day though; there was heavy rain.When the concert had just begun, the rain was just dripping, but it fell down harder and harder as the concert went on.Consequently, all members' hair that they styled slowly went away and make-up started to smudge.Despite this, JIN somehow managed to enhance his beauty, particularly the sexy side of him.With his sexier look, he made his fans gasp and stole their hearts.After the concert, fans shared photos of him from the concert, and they were unable to stop going on about how sexy he looked.They said, "Oh my! So hot!", "Why wasn't I at this concert? Really jealous of everyone who saw him looking like that with their own eyes.", "Wow, I love you. Marry me, JIN!", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS is planned to visit Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next for 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' on October 11.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'alittlebraver92' 'bts_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)