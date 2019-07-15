SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Song Triplets Pose with Their Cousin Like Princes Guarding a Princess
[SBS Star] The Song Triplets Pose with Their Cousin Like Princes Guarding a Princess

A new photo of actor Song Il Kook's three sons showing how much they have grown surprised everyone.

On July 13, Song Il Kook took his social media account to share the newest photo of his cute triplets―Daehan, Minguk, and Manse.
The Song TripletsIn the photo, Daehan, Minguk, and Manse were seen posing around their cousin, looking like three princes protecting their baby princess.

Along with the photo, Song Il Kook wrote, "The triplets over flowers, protecting their little cousin sister."
The Song TripletsThe Song TripletsThe Song triplets gained nationwide popularity when they featured in KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman'.
The Song TripletsThe Song TripletsAlthough their appearance on the show came to an end in 2016, the three kids have been growing up under the eyes of the public thanks to their father who have constantly shared their recent photos online.

(Credit= 'songilkook' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
