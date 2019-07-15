SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 2PM NICHKHUN Shows a Warm Support for BLACKPINK LISA
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 2PM NICHKHUN Shows a Warm Support for BLACKPINK LISA

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.15 11:16 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 2PM NICHKHUN Shows a Warm Support for BLACKPINK LISA
K-pop boy group 2PM's member NICHKHUN left a sweet message to his fellow Thai K-pop star, LISA of BLACKPINK.

On July 14, NICHKHUN updated his personal social media account with a selfie he took with LISA.
NICHKHUN, LISAIt seems like NICHKHUN attended BLACKPINK's recent 'IN YOUR AREA' encore concert in Bangkok, Thailand, which took place at Impact Arena on July 12, 13, and 14.
BLACKPINKIn the caption, NICHKHUN wrote in English, "So proud of you! Finally got to see your show like we used to talk about, and now you're packing Impact Arena three days in a row!"

He continued, "You really showed the people what you are capable of and the endless potential in you. Happy for you, and happy for the exciting things in your future!"

NICHKHUN also left a supportive message written in Thai, "Way to go! I'm always rooking for you."
NICHKHUN, LISANICHKHUN and LISA are both from Thailand, and they're known to be close friends ever since LISA's trainee days.

(Credit= 'khunsta0624' 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992