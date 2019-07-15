[SBS Star] 2PM NICHKHUN Shows a Warm Support for BLACKPINK LISA

K-pop boy group 2PM's member NICHKHUN left a sweet message to his fellow Thai K-pop star, LISA of BLACKPINK.On July 14, NICHKHUN updated his personal social media account with a selfie he took with LISA.It seems like NICHKHUN attended BLACKPINK's recent 'IN YOUR AREA' encore concert in Bangkok, Thailand, which took place at Impact Arena on July 12, 13, and 14.In the caption, NICHKHUN wrote in English, "So proud of you! Finally got to see your show like we used to talk about, and now you're packing Impact Arena three days in a row!"He continued, "You really showed the people what you are capable of and the endless potential in you. Happy for you, and happy for the exciting things in your future!"NICHKHUN also left a supportive message written in Thai, "Way to go! I'm always rooking for you."NICHKHUN and LISA are both from Thailand, and they're known to be close friends ever since LISA's trainee days.(Credit= 'khunsta0624' 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)(SBS Star)