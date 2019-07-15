[SBS Star] BTS V Gives the Warmest Support to His Fan Struggling in Life

K-pop boy group BTS' member V gave his heartfelt support to a worried fan.On July 15, one fan shared a post on BTS' official online fan community.The fan wrote, "It's past midnight, but I can't fall asleep. It's been about a month since I got fired and I have a job interview tomorrow."The fan continued, "I'm so nervous and stressed out that I just can't sleep right now."Shortly after the post was uploaded, V left a comment under the post.V wrote, "Hey, don't worry. A bad thing already happened to you once, so that means a good thing is going to happen to you now."With a smile emoji and little hearts, V wrapped up the comment by saying, "Let me congratulate you on that in advance!"His comment quickly spread to other BTS fans, and they were all so touched with everything that he had said.They responded, "V must be an angel in disguise.", "I'm going through a really tough time at the moment as well and his comment honestly makes me tear up.", "Awww! This is why I can't stop loving this guy.", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS recently announced to take its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 11.(Lee Narin, Credit= Weverse, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)