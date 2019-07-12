[SBS Star] Never-before-seen Group Photos of Wanna One Brings Tears to Fans

Unreleased photos of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One were shared online.On July 12, a cafe owner took his personal social media account to share behind-the-scenes photos of Wanna One's past photo shoot at his cafe.It has been said that the photos were taken back in 2017, when the members were shooting a commercial for a sound device brand.Needless to say, the post has garnered a tremendous attention online not only from Wannables (Wanna One's fan club) but also from the people who miss Wanna One.Many fans expressed their thanks to the cafe owner for sharing the photos, bringing back good old memories they had together with the group.Meanwhile, Wanna One officially disbanded on December 31, 2018.Since then, the eleven members Wanna One are keeping themselves busy pursuing their own ways in various fields―including music, acting, musical, and more.(Credit= 'locationvalor' Instagram, SWING Entertainment)(SBS Star)