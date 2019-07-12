[SBS Star] IU Receives a Surprise Gift from Her Best Friend Yoo In Na

Singer/actress IU and actress Yoo In Na proved their friendship is still going stronger than ever.On July 12, IU took her personal social media account to share the photos of the food truck she received.Along with the photos, IU wrote a caption, "IUInNa (IU & Yoo In Na)," hinting that the food was actually sent from her good friend, actress Yoo In Na.It seems like Yoo In Na showed her support for IU's new drama 'Hotel Del Luna' by sending the surprise gift to the filming site.On the banners, Yoo In Na wrote, "I support Man-wol (IU's character in 'Hotel Del Luna') receiving lots of love!", "It's all thanks to director Oh Choong-hwan and the staff members. Fighting!"IU and Yoo In Na are known to have been best friends for a long time, despite their 11 years of age gap.Meanwhile, IU's new drama 'Hotel Del Luna' is scheduled to air its first episode on July 13.(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)