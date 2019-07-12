[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Makes Another Public Appearance in Monaco

Actress Song Hye Kyo made her second public appearance after her divorce news with actor Song Joong Ki.On July 12, Song Hye Kyo spotted in Monte Carlo, Monaco, for a jewelry brand's event.Song Hye Kyo chose to wear a simple dark navy short dress with stilettos, completing the look with a beautiful set of jewelries from the brand.Not to mention, Song Hye Kyo flaunted her breathtaking beauty throughout the entire event, and was seen having brief interviews with various fashion magazines.For the gala dinner after the event, Song Hye Kyo changed to an elegant baby blue dress.This was her second public appearance after a cosmetic brand's event held in China earlier this week.Upon seeing her photos, fans commented, "She looks like a goddess fell from heaven.", "This elegance. Only Song Hye Kyo can pull off the dress that gracefully.", "Is she a vampire or something? She never, ever gets old.", and more.(Credit= 'ellehongkong' Instagram, 'song_811122' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)