[SBS Star] BTS JIN Shows a Simple but Effective Trick to Make People Feed Him
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Shows a Simple but Effective Trick to Make People Feed Him

작성 2019.07.12
JIN Shows a Simple but Effective Trick to Make People Feed Him
JIN, the oldest member of K-pop boy group BTS, has the cutest way of asking for food and his fans are loving it.

Recently, one fan compiled the pictures of JIN asking his fellow members to give him a bite to show a pattern in his behavior which put a smile on many of his fans' faces.
BTSWhen JIN saw RM eating a delicious-looking bread right next to him, he just opened his mouth as wide as he can instead of using his words.
BTSThen, RM feed it to him with a faint smile on his face as if he was used to this and had no problem sharing his food which he already took a bite.
BTSJ-HOPE was even sweeter since he carried the food all the way from the table just for him and made a plate under JIN's chin using his hand so that he could pick up whatever JIN drops and keep the floor nice and clean.
BTSJUNGKOOK smelled the churros first, then took a bite before giving it to JIN like any other responsible parent would do before giving them to their children.
BTSThat trick worked for everything since his fellow members brought all sorts of things to him starting from a bottle of water to a microphone whenever he opened his mouth and hinted that he needs something.

Upon seeing these photos, fans commented, "They seem real tight.", "This is so cute! I just cannot stop smiling.", "Well, how can you say no to that cute little face?", and so on.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
