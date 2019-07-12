SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JENNIE Dazzles at the Airport by Literally Wearing 'BLACKPINK'
2019.07.12
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK flaunted her exceptional fashion taste by going "black and pink" at the airport.

On July 11, the members of BLACKPINK were spotted at Incheon International Airport for their departure to Bangkok, Thailand.

BLACKPINK's airport fashion has always been the center of attention, but on this day, JENNIE was the one who stole the spotlight.
JENNIEJENNIEJENNIE chose a black mini skirt, a black stocking, a pink top, a pink purse, and topped the entire outfit with bulky shoes to give a little twist.
JENNIEHer effortless look has received praises from not only her fans but also from others, highlighting how adorable she is to pick black and pink as a member of BLACKPINK.
JENNIEMeanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to hold its 'IN YOUR AREA' encore concert for two days at Impact Arena, Bangkok, on July 13 and 14.

(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, 'withBP_R' 'JENWONDER_COM' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
