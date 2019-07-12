SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Hwa Sa Gets Invisible During a Live Broadcast?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Hwa Sa Gets Invisible During a Live Broadcast?

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.12 15:55 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Hwa Sa Gets Invisible During a Live Broadcast?
K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's member Hwa Sa startled her fans by turning into a hologram in the middle of the group's live broadcast.

On July 9, the members of MAMAMOO held a live broadcast at their dance studio where they were practicing the choreography for the group's upcoming concert '2019 MAMAMOO CONCERT IN DAEGU <4season F/W>'.
Hwa SaOn this day, they started the conversation by saying, "As you know, we are throwing a concert in Daegu. So, we held this live broadcast to give you guys some spoilers."

Then, Moon Byul said that they have so many new songs coming up that it feels like they are preparing a whole new concert.
Hwa SaThe fans were so excited to see them because it has been a while since the members held a live broadcast just to have a little chit chat with them and share what is going on with their lives.

But there was one thing that kept bothering the viewers, and it was Hwa Sa who was standing on the left side of the screen and kept disappearing every few seconds.
Hwa SaIt must have been a mechanical problem of some sort, but her fans loved it as she looked like someone with a superpower of being invisible.

After seeing this live broadcast, her fans commented ,"I knew it. She's one of them.", "That's so cool. Maybe she's gearing up for the 4th industrial revolution.", "I thought her superpower was singing. You know, she's got the voice of an angel.", and so on. 
Hwa SaMeanwhile, MAMAMOO is scheduled to hold its two-day concert in Daegu on July 27 and 28.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'MAMAMOO' V LIVE, 'RBW.MAMAMOO' Facebook, 'RBW_MAMAMOO' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992