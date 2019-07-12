SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS V Shows Warm Support to His Friend's Official Debut
작성 2019.07.12
[SBS Star] BTS V Shows Warm Support to His Friends Official Debut
K-pop boy group BTS' member V showed support for JMVOK (Jang Moon-bok) of K-pop rookie boy group LIMITNESS on his official debut.

On July 9, LIMITLESS held a debut showcase at MUV Hall, Seoul, making its official debut with the group's first album 'Dream Play'.
LIMITLESSOn this day, one standing wreath at the lobby caught the eyes of many, as it was sent from JMVOK's close friend, V.

V wrote on the ribbon, "Be a star who surpasses BTS V! LIMITLESS Jang Moon-bok Fighting!"
V, JMVOKIt was previously revealed that V and JMVOK have been good friends since high school when they used to attend the same school in Daegu, their hometown.
V, JMVOKUpon seeing the photos of V's standing wreath, fans commented, "Awww, they're just so cute.", "JMVOK, we wish all the best! - ARMY.", "Friendship goals.", and more.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
