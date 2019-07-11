[SBS Star] Fans Want BTS JIMIN to Play 'Prince Eric' in Upcoming 'The Little Mermaid' Movie

Fans of K-pop boy group BTS think JIMIN would be a perfect fit for 'Prince Eric' in the upcoming live-action version of Disney's 'The Little Mermaid'.Recently, Disney confirmed that American singer Halle Bailey would play 'Ariel' of 'The Little Mermaid'.With a black Ariel on board, people are eager to see even more diversity; especially for Prince Eric, one of the key characters of the story.Some ARMYs (BTS' fan club) around the world started an online petition asking Disney's production team to cast JIMIN as Prince Eric for the upcoming remake.Countless fans shared comparison photos between JIMIN and Prince Eric in the 1989 animated film, with captions like, "Prince Eric? I think you mean JIMIN."Worldwide media outlets relayed ARMY's mass movement, drumming up anticipation towards the possibility of seeing the first Korean prince in Disney history.Fans commented, "In addition to being a marvelous vocalist, JIMIN definitely has those 'prince charming' looks.", "We want JIMIN as Prince Eric. Like seriously.", "JIMIN's the perfect choice. You gotta trust me on this.", and more.Meanwhile, the live-action version of 'The Little Mermaid' is expected to hit theaters next year.(Credit= change.org, Online Community, Disney)(SBS Star)