[SBS Star] Fans Want BTS JIMIN to Play 'Prince Eric' in Upcoming 'The Little Mermaid' Movie
[SBS Star] Fans Want BTS JIMIN to Play 'Prince Eric' in Upcoming 'The Little Mermaid' Movie

작성 2019.07.11
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Want BTS JIMIN to Play Prince Eric in Upcoming The Little Mermaid Movie
Fans of K-pop boy group BTS think JIMIN would be a perfect fit for 'Prince Eric' in the upcoming live-action version of Disney's 'The Little Mermaid'.

Recently, Disney confirmed that American singer Halle Bailey would play 'Ariel' of 'The Little Mermaid'.
Halle BaileyWith a black Ariel on board, people are eager to see even more diversity; especially for Prince Eric, one of the key characters of the story.
JIMIN, Prince Eric of 'The Little Mermaid'Some ARMYs (BTS' fan club) around the world started an online petition asking Disney's production team to cast JIMIN as Prince Eric for the upcoming remake.
JIMIN, Prince Eric of 'The Little Mermaid'JIMIN, Prince Eric of 'The Little Mermaid'Countless fans shared comparison photos between JIMIN and Prince Eric in the 1989 animated film, with captions like, "Prince Eric? I think you mean JIMIN."
JIMIN, Prince Eric of 'The Little Mermaid'Worldwide media outlets relayed ARMY's mass movement, drumming up anticipation towards the possibility of seeing the first Korean prince in Disney history.
JIMIN, Prince Eric of 'The Little Mermaid'Fans commented, "In addition to being a marvelous vocalist, JIMIN definitely has those 'prince charming' looks.", "We want JIMIN as Prince Eric. Like seriously.", "JIMIN's the perfect choice. You gotta trust me on this.", and more.

Meanwhile, the live-action version of 'The Little Mermaid' is expected to hit theaters next year.

(Credit= change.org, Online Community, Disney)

(SBS Star) 
