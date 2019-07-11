[SBS Star] KyuHyun Captures Ahn Jae Hyeon Being Drunk on Camera

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member KyuHyun captured his friend, actor Ahn Jae Hyeon, being the cutest version of himself after a few drinks.On July 10, Ahn Jae Hyeon shared a video of himself filmed by KyuHyun on his social media account.The video starts with KyuHyun introducing himself and his friend Ahn Jae Hyeon.When KyuHyun moved the camera towards Ahn Jae Hyeon, who was drunk and full of aegyo, he waved and smiled to the camera.Ahn Jae Hyeon asked KyuHyun multiple times whether the video is a live broadcast.KyuHyun told Ahn Jae Hyeon, "It's not live! I said it already. You're drunk."KyuHyun and Ahn Jae Hyeon are known to be close friends ever since their 'New Journey to the West' appearance together.(Credit= 'gyuram88' 'aagbanjh' Instagram)(SBS Star)