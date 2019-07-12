[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cha Eun-woo Once Again Stuns Everyone with His Jaw-Dropping Beauty

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo unveiled his flawless bare face during a vlog.On July 10, a video titled, 'EUNWOO LIKE 'Cha Irim the newbie'' was uploaded on ASTRO's official YouTube channel.In the video, Cha Eun-woo was getting ready for his riding lesson which he decided to take after joining his upcoming drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation).After waking up, Cha Eun-woo just rolled out of bed, got in a car without wearing any makeup and headed off to the practice as scheduled.On his way to the class, Cha Eun-woo kept working on his script to memorize every single one of his lines and find a better way to deliver them.Most people, even the celebrities feel reluctant to show their bare face in the morning because they tend to get little puffy and less camera-friendly after waking up, but Cha Eun-woo had no problem showing his bare face since he always looked flawless regardless of the time and place.Also, bad angle was not a problem for Cha Eun-woo since he looked just as amazing whether he put the camera way below his eye level or held it up high.Upon seeing this video of Cha Eun-woo, fans commented, "I forgot how to breathe after seeing his face. Just wow.", "I would love to take horse riding lessons with you!", "Can't wait for your small screen comeback!", and many more.Meanwhile, the first episode of 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' is scheduled to be aired on July 17.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'ASTRO' YouTube)(SBS Star)