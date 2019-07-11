[SBS Star] Super Junior KangIn Announces His Departure from the Group

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member KangIn announced his departure from the group of 14 years.On July 11, KangIn returned to his personal social media account for the first time in approximately eight months, announcing his departure from Super Junior.KangIn's letter reads as follows:Hello, this is KangIn. It's been a long time since I've delivered news to you all.My heart is heavy as the news I have is not a good one, but after thinking about it a while, I am writing this to you.From now on, I plan to let go of the name 'Super Junior' that I had for a long time.I have always felt nothing but feelings of apology to my members.I have always felt that I needed to come to this decision as early as possible, but I was not able to summon the courage due to the kind hearts of those who cheered me on despite my faults, and my agency staff members.I also felt that I was not in a situation where I could decide anything on my own.However, I had to watch my members suffer something that they should not face due to my own problems, I've come to the decision that I cannot delay this any longer.On top of everything, I am so sorry for E.L.F (Super Junior's fan club) for the incessant love that you always sent me for the past 14 years.This may be too late, but I will always keep gratitude and apology in my mind even as I let go of the name Super Junior and be on my own.I want to say thank you to my members and my agency staff members for respecting me until the end.I will always cheer for the success of Super Junior. Thank you.After making his debut as a member of Super Junior in 2005, KangIn has been on hiatus since November 2017 for allegations of involvement in a brawl, multiple DUI charges, and more.(Credit= 'kanginnim' Instagram, SM Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)