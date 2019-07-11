SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TWICE MINA to Halt Activities Due to Extreme Anxiety on Stage
[SBS Star] TWICE MINA to Halt Activities Due to Extreme Anxiety on Stage

K-pop girl group TWICE's member MINA will not participate in the group's upcoming world tour 'TWICELIGHTS' due to health concerns.

On July 11, TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment announced that MINA will be taking a break from activities, including the world tour, to take care of her health.
MINAJYP Entertainment's statement reads as follows:

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

We would like to announce in regard to MINA's health condition and status.

MINA is currently struggling with sudden extreme anxiety and insecurity towards performing on stage.

No exact diagnosis has been identified yet, and we are consulting with seveal medical professionals to verify the cause in detail.

After discussing with MINA and other members of TWICE, we have decided that MINA's current condition requires additional treatment, professional measures, and sufficient rest.

Therefore, MINA will not be attending the following schedule―TWICE World Tour 2019 'TWICELIGHTS'.
TWICEHealth of our artists is our top priority, so we will do everything to provide the best possible measures including medical treatment and sufficient rest for MINA's full recovery.

We ask for the fans' sincere support so that MINA can get well soon. Thank you.
MINAMeanwhile, MINA was previously unable to participate in TWICE's stage performances to an undisclosed health concern.

(Credit= JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
