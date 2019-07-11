[SBS Star] BTS Lands on Forbes' 'The World's Highest-Paid Celebrities' List

K-pop boy group BTS' surefire success worldwide led to the group making its debut on Forbes' 'The World's Highest-Paid Celebrities' list.On July 10, Forbes released its annual list of the top 100 celebrities in the world with the highest income.BTS placed at #43, earning more than 57 million dollars worth of pretax income from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019.According to Forbes, BTS made most of its sales from the group's 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour, as well as the extension stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.BTS sold nearly 300,000 tickets from the tours, earning more than 7 million dollars.Not only that, BTS had high profits in various other fields―including movies, games, and endorsement deals.This year, American singer Taylor Swift topped the list, followed by Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Lionel Messi, and Ed Sheeran.(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, Forbes)(SBS Star)