[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Drops Mysterious Countown Website Ahead of Solo Debut

Kang Daniel of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One gets his fans all excited for his upcoming solo debut by launching a mysterious website.
On July 11 at midnight KST, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment launched a new website, building anticipation for his second debut.
The website provides no further information aside from a countdown clock, raising fans' curiosity towards what kind of content would be provided through the website.
Earlier in June, Kang Daniel announced that he will make his long-awaited solo debut at the end of July.
He established his one-man agency KONNECT Entertainment, and reportedly wrapped up shooting his comeback music video as well as pictorials for the album.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the newly-launched website as the countdown ticks down to July 12 at midnight KST.
(Credit= 'daniel.k.here' Instagram, KONNECT Entertainment)
(SBS Star)