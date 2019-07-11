SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Drops Mysterious Countown Website Ahead of Solo Debut
Kang Daniel of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One gets his fans all excited for his upcoming solo debut by launching a mysterious website.

On July 11 at midnight KST, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment launched a new website, building anticipation for his second debut.
Kang DanielThe website provides no further information aside from a countdown clock, raising fans' curiosity towards what kind of content would be provided through the website.

Earlier in June, Kang Daniel announced that he will make his long-awaited solo debut at the end of July.
Kang DanielHe established his one-man agency KONNECT Entertainment, and reportedly wrapped up shooting his comeback music video as well as pictorials for the album.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the newly-launched website as the countdown ticks down to July 12 at midnight KST.

(Credit= 'daniel.k.here' Instagram, KONNECT Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
