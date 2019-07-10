[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Says, "I Can't Lose Weight Because of Ahn Jae Hyeon"

Actress Koo Hye Sun claimed that her husband, actor Ahn Jae Hyeon, may have to do with her failed weight loss.On July 10, Koo Hye Sun met with reporters to talk about her new novel 'Heart-shaped Tears' (literal translation).During the interview, Koo Hye Sun revealed that dieting was one of the concerns that she recently had.She said, "In the past, I was confident in losing weight when I gained. But I don't know why it's so hard to lose weight these days."She continued, "My husband Ahn Jae Hyeon really likes fried chicken, and I can't stand to see leftovers. I think I may not be losing weight because I keep eating all the leftovers."Koo Hye Sun confessed that she gained about 13 kg (28.6 lbs), and that she wants to lose about 5 kg (11 lbs).She said, "Compared to may 'Boys Over Flowers' days, I gained about 13 kg. Back then, I didn't gain any weight even if I ate a lot. I thought I was the type of person who doesn't get weight easily."Meanwhile, Koo Hye Sun has released a romance novel on May 27, and it contains her own love story with her husband as well as her ex-lovers.(Credit= HB Entertainment, 'kookoo900' Instagram)(SBS Star)