[SBS Star] Photos of Kang Ji Hwan in Bed with a Filipino Woman Resurfaces in Light of His Arrest
In light of his arrest for sexual assault, past photos of actor Kang Ji Hwan "sleeping" with a Filipino woman in bed resurfaced online.

Earlier on July 10, police shared that Kang Ji Hwan had been arrested on July 9 at his home for charges of sexual assault against two women.

Following the news reports, photos of him that were taken in 2014 have been recirculating online in light of his arrest.
Filipino woman's Facebook (funE)Five years ago, a Filipino woman revealed selfies of herself and Kang Ji Hwan in bed on her social media account.

She wrote in the caption, "... Together sleep with Korean actor Mr. Ji Hwan Kang."

In response to the rapidly spreading photos, Kang Ji Hwan's agency explained that the woman in the photo was the wife of their local tour guide in the Philippines, and that she was just "joking around."
Filipino woman's Facebook (funE)As soon as the agency released the statement, the woman uploaded a post, saying, "... Very sorry only edited pictures. Hope you can forgive me because he is my idol. Sorry again."

Meanwhile, Kang Ji Hwan's agency announced that he will cancel all scheduled activities to diligently cooperate with the police investigation.

(Credit= SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)  
