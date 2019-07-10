SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Victim in Kang Ji Hwan's Case Provides Testimony that She Witnessed Sexual Assault on Scene
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Victim in Kang Ji Hwan's Case Provides Testimony that She Witnessed Sexual Assault on Scene

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.10 14:39 수정 2019.07.10 14:51 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Victim in Kang Ji Hwans Case Provides Testimony that She Witnessed Sexual Assault on Scene
▲ File photo (LEFT)

Following news reports about actor Kang Ji Hwan being arrested on charges of sexual assault, one of the victims has provided testimony that she witnessed Kang Ji Hwan on scene, sexually assaulting another victim.

On July 10, police secured a testimony from 'B', one of the two victims of the case, that she witnessed Kang Ji Hwan attempting to sexually assault the other victim 'A' while they were asleep in a room in Kang's home.
Kang Ji Hwan (Yonhap)According to 'B', she woke up and screamed when she saw what was going on right next to her, and that is when Kang Ji Hwan stopped his attempts.

'B' also told police that her clothes were in a severe disarray, leading her to believe that she also had suffered a similar situation.

'A' is also said to have given her testimony based on what she remembers, and no parts in the testimonies given by the two victims are in disagreement.

Before heading to the police station, both 'A' and 'B' visited Seoul Sunflower Center, the organization that provides assistance to victims of sexual violence, to undergo examinations.

The test results will be released in approximately one week.
배우 강지환 (사진=연합뉴스)Meanwhile, Kang Ji Hwan was arrested for sexual assault against 'A' and 'B' in his home after having a company dinner.

▶ [SBS Star] Actor Kang Ji Hwan Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 2 Agency Staff Members

Kang Ji Hwan's management agency Hwayibrothers Entertainment later clarified initial news reports that 'A' and 'B' work for an outsourced company, not for the agency.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'kangjihwan2018' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992