[SBS Star] Victim in Kang Ji Hwan's Case Provides Testimony that She Witnessed Sexual Assault on Scene

Following news reports about actor Kang Ji Hwan being arrested on charges of sexual assault, one of the victims has provided testimony that she witnessed Kang Ji Hwan on scene, sexually assaulting another victim.On July 10, police secured a testimony from 'B', one of the two victims of the case, that she witnessed Kang Ji Hwan attempting to sexually assault the other victim 'A' while they were asleep in a room in Kang's home.According to 'B', she woke up and screamed when she saw what was going on right next to her, and that is when Kang Ji Hwan stopped his attempts.'B' also told police that her clothes were in a severe disarray, leading her to believe that she also had suffered a similar situation.'A' is also said to have given her testimony based on what she remembers, and no parts in the testimonies given by the two victims are in disagreement.Before heading to the police station, both 'A' and 'B' visited Seoul Sunflower Center, the organization that provides assistance to victims of sexual violence, to undergo examinations.The test results will be released in approximately one week.Meanwhile, Kang Ji Hwan was arrested for sexual assault against 'A' and 'B' in his home after having a company dinner.Kang Ji Hwan's management agency Hwayibrothers Entertainment later clarified initial news reports that 'A' and 'B' work for an outsourced company, not for the agency.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'kangjihwan2018' Instagram)(SBS Star)