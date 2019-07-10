SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Writes a Novel about Her Love Story with Ahn Jae Hyeon & Ex-boyfriends
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Writes a Novel about Her Love Story with Ahn Jae Hyeon & Ex-boyfriends

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.10 13:59 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Writes a Novel about Her Love Story with Ahn Jae Hyeon & Ex-boyfriends
Actress Koo Hye Sun has released a novel containing her own love story with her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon, as well as her ex-boyfriends.

On July 10, Koo Hye Sun sat down for a press interview for her novel 'Heart-shaped Tears' (literal translation) at a cafe in Mapo-gu, Seoul.
Koo Hye SunDuring the interview, Koo Hye Sun revealed that the novel contains stories about her real dating life.

She said, "The novel has stories about my marriage as well as previous dating stories that are not about my husband (Ahn Jae Hyeon)."
Koo Hye Sun's novelKoo Hye SunWhen the reporters asked about Ahn Jae Hyeon's response, Koo Hye Sun said, "We share stories from the past. Ahn Jae Hyeon said that he enjoyed reading it. He said it was unique, like a unique independent movie."

Koo Hye Sun expressed her gratitude for her husband, "I don't think there would be any other husband who would be so calm about their wife releasing a romance novel after marriage. I'm really thankful for that."
Koo Hye SunMeanwhile, Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon tied the knot in May 2016, after co-starring in KBS' drama 'Blood' in the beginning of 2015.

(Credit= HB Entertainment, 'kookoo900' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992