[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Writes a Novel about Her Love Story with Ahn Jae Hyeon & Ex-boyfriends

Actress Koo Hye Sun has released a novel containing her own love story with her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon, as well as her ex-boyfriends.On July 10, Koo Hye Sun sat down for a press interview for her novel 'Heart-shaped Tears' (literal translation) at a cafe in Mapo-gu, Seoul.During the interview, Koo Hye Sun revealed that the novel contains stories about her real dating life.She said, "The novel has stories about my marriage as well as previous dating stories that are not about my husband (Ahn Jae Hyeon)."When the reporters asked about Ahn Jae Hyeon's response, Koo Hye Sun said, "We share stories from the past. Ahn Jae Hyeon said that he enjoyed reading it. He said it was unique, like a unique independent movie."Koo Hye Sun expressed her gratitude for her husband, "I don't think there would be any other husband who would be so calm about their wife releasing a romance novel after marriage. I'm really thankful for that."Meanwhile, Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon tied the knot in May 2016, after co-starring in KBS' drama 'Blood' in the beginning of 2015.(Credit= HB Entertainment, 'kookoo900' Instagram)(SBS Star)