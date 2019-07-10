[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun & Jung Hae In's New Romance Movie Unveils Poster

Actress Kim Go-eun and actor Jung Hae In's upcoming romance movie has unveiled its official poster.On July 10, it was announced that the upcoming film 'Let Me Get What I Want' is set to premiere next month.Along with the announcement, the production team of 'Let Me Get What I Want' released the main poster featuring the movie's two leads, Jung Hae In and Kim Go-eun.The movie is about two people, 'Mi Soo' (Kim Go-eun) and 'Hyun Woo' (Jung Hae In), falling in love after a random encounter.The newly-released poster is set in 1994 in front of Mi Soo's bakery, where the two first meet and share happy memories.In the poster, there is also a message that reads, "The time, the moment that we want to return to."Meanwhile, Jung Hae In is currently starring in MBC's drama 'One Spring Night', while Kim Go-eun has been confirmed to join an upcoming drama 'The King: the Eternal Monarch' (literal translation) alongside actor Lee Minho.(Credit= CGV Arthouse)(SBS Star)