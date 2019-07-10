SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun & Jung Hae In's New Romance Movie Unveils Poster
Actress Kim Go-eun and actor Jung Hae In's upcoming romance movie has unveiled its official poster.

On July 10, it was announced that the upcoming film 'Let Me Get What I Want' is set to premiere next month.
Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae InAlong with the announcement, the production team of 'Let Me Get What I Want' released the main poster featuring the movie's two leads, Jung Hae In and Kim Go-eun.
Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae InThe movie is about two people, 'Mi Soo' (Kim Go-eun) and 'Hyun Woo' (Jung Hae In), falling in love after a random encounter.

The newly-released poster is set in 1994 in front of Mi Soo's bakery, where the two first meet and share happy memories.

In the poster, there is also a message that reads, "The time, the moment that we want to return to."
Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae InMeanwhile, Jung Hae In is currently starring in MBC's drama 'One Spring Night', while Kim Go-eun has been confirmed to join an upcoming drama 'The King: the Eternal Monarch' (literal translation) alongside actor Lee Minho.

(Credit= CGV Arthouse)

(SBS Star) 
