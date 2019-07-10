SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Makes His First Public Appearance after Wanna One's Disbandment
Kang Daniel of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One made his first public appearance in six months, throwing a ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game.

On July 9, Kang Daniel was spotted at Sajik Baseball Stadium, Busan, for his appointment ceremony and the first pitch.
Kang Daniel (Yonhap)On this day, Busan mayor Oh Geo-don appointed Kang Daniel as the city's honorary ambassador.
Kang Daniel (Yonhap)During the backstage interview, Kang Daniel said, "It is an honor to be the honorary ambassador of the place I was born and raised in. Busan has its own, unique energy. I will try my best to let the world know Busan's such energy."

Kang Daniel also threw a ceremonial first pitch for the baseball game between LOTTE Giants and NC Dinos which took place at the stadium on the same day.
Kang Daniel (Yonhap)The stadium was packed with thousands of fans holding up cheering slogans and banners for Kang Daniel.

Kang Daniel said, "I've always dreamed of throwing the first pitch for LOTTE Giants, and I was able to do so thanks to the generosity of the citizens and officials. I'm so grateful."
Kang Daniel (Yonhap)In regard to his upcoming solo debut, he said, "My solo album will be released at the end of July. I've already finished shooting the music video and pictorials for the album cover. 
I'd like to say that it is an album that contains my color. Please look forward to the music and performance."

To his fans, Kang Daniel said, "I feel so sorry and grateful that you have waited for me for son long. I will work hard to create more opportunities for us to meet and communicate more often."

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
