[SBS Star] BTS Had to Leave Staff Dinner Early Because of V's Cutest Reason

K-pop boy group BTS left a staff dinner early because of V's cute priorities.On July 8, the seven members of BTS and their staff members went out for dinner at a fancy Korean barbecue restaurant located in Majang-dong, Seoul.The restaurant's owner shared a group photo on his social media account on July 9, with hashtags, 'Protecting portrait rights', 'Protecting myself', and more.Although the members' faces were completely hidden, fans easily identified them as BTS members.Shortly after the photo was shared, one fan who happened to know a staff member of the restaurant shared the story online.The fan wrote, "They went to a beef restaurant in Majang-dong yesterday. All members and nine staff members came at around 5~6PM and left early."Then the fan explained the reason, "It is apparently because Taehyung (V's real name) had to go and catch a Boss Monster of Maple Story (a popular Korean computer game). I heard 'C' was there, too."Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to head to Shizuoka, Japan later this week as part of its ongoing world stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.(Credit= 'sangjung31' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)