[SBS Star] First Photo of EXO D.O. at the Military Training Center Shared Online
작성 2019.07.09
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] First Photo of EXO D.O. at the Military Training Center Shared Online
K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. was spotted in a group photo of recruit training soldiers.

On July 9, a photo of D.O. with his fellow training soldiers was shared on the Internet.

In the photo, D.O. looks straight to the camera with a smile on his face.
D.O.Since he previously promoted with a buzz cut for his 2018 movie 'Swing Kids', D.O. shows no dramatic difference in the newly-released photo.
D.O.D.O.Based on the information given from the photo, D.O. has now been assigned as the soldier #1 in the first platoon of the first troop.
D.O.Meanwhile, D.O. released a solo song 'That's Okay' on July 1, which was also his enlistment day.

(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
