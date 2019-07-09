[SBS Star] I.O.I Cancels Music Video Shooting; It Was Originally Scheduled for Today

K-pop project girl group I.O.I's comeback music video shooting has been delayed.On July 9, it was reported that I.O.I's music video was scheduled to be filmed today but was canceled.The members reportedly expressed their hopes for a more impactful title track.In response to the report, a representative of I.O.I's side explained, "The music video filming was scheduled for today, but was 'delayed' to improve the quality. It was not 'canceled'."The representative added, "There are no changes in the plans for the group's October comeback."Earlier this month, it was announced that I.O.I will be making a comeback with nine members this October.Returning members include SEJEONG, MINA (gugudan), Kim Doyeon, Choi Yoojeong (Weki Meki), Jung Chae-yeon (DIA), KYULKYUNG, NAYOUNG (former PRISTIN) CHUNG HA, and Kim Sohye.(Credit= 'ioi.official.page' Facebook)(SBS Star)