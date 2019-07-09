SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] I.O.I Cancels Music Video Shooting; It Was Originally Scheduled for Today
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] I.O.I Cancels Music Video Shooting; It Was Originally Scheduled for Today

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.09 15:03 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] I.O.I Cancels Music Video Shooting; It Was Originally Scheduled for Today
K-pop project girl group I.O.I's comeback music video shooting has been delayed.

On July 9, it was reported that I.O.I's music video was scheduled to be filmed today but was canceled.

The members reportedly expressed their hopes for a more impactful title track.
I.O.IIn response to the report, a representative of I.O.I's side explained, "The music video filming was scheduled for today, but was 'delayed' to improve the quality. It was not 'canceled'."

The representative added, "There are no changes in the plans for the group's October comeback."
I.O.IEarlier this month, it was announced that I.O.I will be making a comeback with nine members this October.
I.O.IReturning members include SEJEONG, MINA (gugudan), Kim Doyeon, Choi Yoojeong (Weki Meki), Jung Chae-yeon (DIA), KYULKYUNG, NAYOUNG (former PRISTIN) CHUNG HA, and Kim Sohye.

(Credit= 'ioi.official.page' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992