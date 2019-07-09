SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Accuse Rookie Boy Group Plagiarizing Wanna One's Album Concept
A soon-to-debut rookie boy group is accused of plagiarizing disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One's album concept.

On July 9, an online post claiming a boy group plagiarizing Wanna One's concept has garnered attention in one online community.
N.CUSAs you can see in the photo, the 12 members of a boy group named N.CUS posed against the exact same backdrop used in Wanna One's previous album jacket photo.

The Wanna One album '1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY)' was released in November 2018, while N.CUS did not even make its debut yet.
Wanna OneFans claimed that the members even posed in a similar formation, while their outfits and the color palette are only difference.

The N.CUS members are dressed up in rather darker, monotoned outfits compared to Wanna One's bright wardrobe.

Some fans are strongly opposed to the rookie group releasing its debut album with the concept photo, commenting, "They are disrespecting Wanna One by plagiarizing the concept.", "Although Wanna One had disbanded, the group always has a special place in our heart. This is not acceptable."

Meanwhile, N.CUS is keeping itself busy meeting its fans through outdoor busking events prior to its official debut next month.

(Credit= 'ncusofficial' Twitter, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
