[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Sends the Message of Hope Through His Interviews & Music
K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA, who is known as the most realistic and rational one of the group, moved his fans with a down-to-earth, but also hopeful advice.

About a year ago, many of the ARMYs (the name of BTS' fan club) were deeply touched after watching a video of SUGA advocating and speaking up for those who loves and enjoys everything related to K-pop but gets constantly undermined by others who just could not see its true value.
SUGAHowever, that was not the first time for SUGA to give his fans a strength and a will to keep pursuing their passion since there were plenty of other times when he encouraged and comforted them with his kind words.
SUGAWhen asked to name a few things that he is into lately, SUGA answered, "I love talking about dream, youth, and reality. That is because it is almost impossible to have our own dreams these days."
SUGAHe continued, "We can't walk towards the future because there is no light to guide us anymore. So we just stop trying at one point. I just hope that my songs could comfort those exhausted souls and make them want to walk again even a little."
SUGAAbout American hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' track 'Same Love' which gained a phenomenal popularity among people who support LGBTQ community, SUGA said, "There's nothing wrong about it. Everyone is equal."
SUGATo a question, "What kind of tomorrow do you want for your fans?", SUGA replied, "I hope that they have no concerns and worries. The way I see it, that is the best way to live life."

Upon reading these interviews, ARMYs commented, "If he ever writes a self-help book, I'll definitely buy one.", "His words are just as sweet as his name", "Would it be taking it too far if I say that he is the Oprah of our generation?"

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
