[SBS Star] Red Velvet Dresses up as Animals That Look like Them!

The members of K-pop girl group Red Velvet turned into five adorable animals at their concert.Recently, one fan shared the pictures of Red Velvet from last year's concert 'Red Velvet 2nd Concert [REDMARE]', which was held last August in Seoul.During their two-day concert, the members utilized the concept of amusement park which was consisted of five different parks―Fantasy Adventure, Amazon, Parade, Horror Adventure, and Real World―to add more fun and entertain their fans.When the members showed up at the stage wearing overwhelmingly cute animal costumes, everyone simply froze since those outfits not only looked amazing on them, but also made them look like fairies from a different universe.With IRENE turning into a rabbit, SEULGI into a bear, WENDY into a dog, JOY into a baby chick, and YERI into a unicorn, all of them looked like adorable but powerful beings of the animal kingdom.Also, there was not a thing that lacked pizzazz or delicacy starting from bedazzled headbands to little dresses that accentuated their figures.After seeing these pictures of Red Velvet, fans commented, "I thought YERI's nickname was turtle. But unicorn works too.", "She's the cutest rabbit I've ever seen.", "That's what I'm talking about! Now all my wishes have come true.", and so on.Meanwhile, Red Velvet is scheduled to hold its fan meeting 'Red Velvet Fanmeeting-[inteRView vol.5] with ReVeluv' on July 27.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'RedVelvet' Facebook)(SBS Star)