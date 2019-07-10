SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Red Velvet Dresses up as Animals That Look like Them!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Red Velvet Dresses up as Animals That Look like Them!

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.10 17:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Red Velvet Dresses up as Animals That Look like Them!
The members of K-pop girl group Red Velvet turned into five adorable animals at their concert.

Recently, one fan shared the pictures of Red Velvet from last year's concert 'Red Velvet 2nd Concert [REDMARE]', which was held last August in Seoul.
Red VelvetDuring their two-day concert, the members utilized the concept of amusement park which was consisted of five different parks―Fantasy Adventure, Amazon, Parade, Horror Adventure, and Real World―to add more fun and entertain their fans.
Red VelvetWhen the members showed up at the stage wearing overwhelmingly cute animal costumes, everyone simply froze since those outfits not only looked amazing on them, but also made them look like fairies from a different universe.

With IRENE turning into a rabbit, SEULGI into a bear, WENDY into a dog, JOY into a baby chick, and YERI into a unicorn, all of them looked like adorable but powerful beings of the animal kingdom.
Red VelvetAlso, there was not a thing that lacked pizzazz or delicacy starting from bedazzled headbands to little dresses that accentuated their figures.
Red VelvetRed VelvetAfter seeing these pictures of Red Velvet, fans commented, "I thought YERI's nickname was turtle. But unicorn works too.", "She's the cutest rabbit I've ever seen.", "That's what I'm talking about! Now all my wishes have come true.", and so on.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet is scheduled to hold its fan meeting 'Red Velvet Fanmeeting-[inteRView vol.5] with ReVeluv' on July 27.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'RedVelvet' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992