[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Spotted with His Neck Bandaged at the Airport

Fans are worrying about JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS as he was recently spotted with his neck bandaged.On July 8, the seven members of BTS safely arrived back at Gimpo International Airport after successfully wrapping up their Osaka leg of 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' stadium tour.JIMIN fully covered his face with a black bucket hat and a large black mask, but fans soon spotted huge bandages on the back of his neck.The bandages on his neck are revealed to be painkiller patches that are used to alleviate muscle pain.Upon seeing the photos of his arrival, fans expressed their worries and demanded BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, to let JIMIN rest so that he can fully recover from his injuries.They commented, "JIMIN carried out the entire concert with full of laughter and energy despite his muscle pain.", "Hope he will be able to take some rest to recuperate from his pain.", and more.Meanwhile, BTS will be heading to Shizuoka, Japan for its 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' for two days on July 13 and 14.(Credit= 'bts_bighit' 'sincerely1013' '9597Chemistry' 'celestial1013jm' Twitter)(SBS Star)