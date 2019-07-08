[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Fan Makes Song Hye Kyo Smile Brighter Than Ever

the fans screaming for kyo "do not cry" "very beautiful" thank you

Actress Song Hye Kyo spotted burst out laughing at her first public appearance since her divorce news, thanks to a fan who cheered her up.On July 6, Song Hye Kyo showed up at a promotional event for the cosmetic brand that she has been a model for years.Since it was her first public appearance amidst all the attention following her and actor Song Joong Ki's divorce announcement, fans were seen worrying about her.Despite their worries, however, Song Hye Kyo attended the event with a bright smile on her face.Song Hye Kyo waved back at her fans who came all the way to see her, and expressed her thanks for their support.Then one female fan shouted in Korean, "Pretty, so pretty! Jjang (amazing)!", making Song Hye Kyo burst into laughter while posing for the photo-op.According to fans who joined the event, numerous fans at the venue held up a sign that says, "We will always support you," to show their full support for the actress.(Credit= 'Lucky_Anan' Weibo, 'UnnieDarlin' Twitter)(SBS Star)