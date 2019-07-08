[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Spotted with His Movie Cast Members

Actor Song Joong Ki was seen hanging out with the fellow cast members of his upcoming movie.On July 8, the group photo of 'The Seungri' (literal title) cast members was shared online.In the photo, Song Joong Ki was seen smiling brightly alongside his movie co-stars actress Kim Tae Ri, actor Jin Seon-gyu, and more.It was later discovered that the photo was taken on June 26, just a day before Song Joong Ki filed for divorce to end his marriage with actress Song Hye Kyo.On this day, Song Joong Ki reportedly watched the play 'Hot Summer' with the co-stars and took this group photo after the performance.Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki is keeping himself busy in preparation of 'The Seungri', shortly after wrapping up the filming of the ongoing drama 'Arthdal Chronicles'.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)