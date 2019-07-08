[SBS Star] 2PM TAECYEON Confirms His Comeback Drama Project!

K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor TAECYEON is confirmed to lead an upcoming drama.On July 8, TAECYEON's management agency 51K announced that he will play the male lead of MBC's new drama 'The Game'.'The Game' is a mystery drama about a man 'Tae-pyeong' who can see death, a detective 'Joon-young' working on a mysterious murder case, and how the two characters uncover hidden secrets together.For the drama, TAECYEON will take the role of 'Tae-pyeong', a prophet who sees others' deaths beforehand.This will be TAECYEON's first drama in three years, after OCN's 'Save Me' in 2017―his last project before military enlistment.After serving his mandatory military service as an assistant instructor at ROK Army's recruit training center, TAECYEON officially discharged from duty on May 16.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)